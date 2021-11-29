Latest AP Poll sets up matchup between unranked Ohio State and No. 1 Duke

All eyes will be on Columbus, Ohio Tuesday night.

Ohio State will host No. 1 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Value City Arena,.

After a buzzer-beating win against now No. 25 Seton Hall and a buzzer-beating loss to now No. 14 Florida in the Fort Myers Tip Off tournament, the Buckeyes earned 75 points from AP votes, putting them No. 29 and out of the top-25 for the second-straight week.

Four teams from the Big Ten are represented in the top-25: No. 2 Purdue, No. 22 Michigan State, No. 23 Wisconsin and No. 24 Michigan. Illinois earned 111 votes, Iowa earned 63 and Iowa earned nine.

Here's a look at the full top-25: