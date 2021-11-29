 Latest AP Poll sets up matchup between unranked Ohio State and No. 1 Duke
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17

All eyes will be on Columbus, Ohio Tuesday night.

Ohio State will host No. 1 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Value City Arena,.

After a buzzer-beating win against now No. 25 Seton Hall and a buzzer-beating loss to now No. 14 Florida in the Fort Myers Tip Off tournament, the Buckeyes earned 75 points from AP votes, putting them No. 29 and out of the top-25 for the second-straight week.

Four teams from the Big Ten are represented in the top-25: No. 2 Purdue, No. 22 Michigan State, No. 23 Wisconsin and No. 24 Michigan. Illinois earned 111 votes, Iowa earned 63 and Iowa earned nine.

Here's a look at the full top-25:

AP Poll: Week 4 

1. Duke (51)

2. Purdue (9)

3. Gonzaga (1)

4. Baylor

5. UCLA

6. Villanova

7. Texas

8. Kansas

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Arizona

12. BYU

13. Tennessee

14. Florida

15. Houston

16. Alabama

17. Connecticut

18. Memphis

19. Iowa State

20. USC

21. Auburn

22. Michigan State

23. Wisconsin

24. Michigan

25. Seton Hall

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

