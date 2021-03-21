BuckeyeGrove - Late-inning rally not enough as Buckeyes shutout 2-0 by Scarlet Knights

"I know we didn’t score any runs, but we’ve talked about our quality at-bat and hard hits, we were much better today," head coach Greg Beals said. "I think we had four or five lineouts, couple balls to the warning track at least. We just didn’t hit with some luck today; we needed a couple to go through and just weren’t able to get it."

Five Buckeyes had hits, including two in each of the final two innings, and junior left fielder Marcus Ernst reached base twice after getting hit with a pitch in the sixth and a single in the eighth.

Rutgers redshirt-sophomore LHP Dale Stanavich fielded a comebacker to the mound and fired to first for the final out, helping the Scarlet Knights (6-4) defeat the Buckeyes (5-5) on Sunday 2-0.

Ohio State was hitless through the first five innings. After collecting their first hit in the sixth, the Buckeyes knocked two one-out singles in each of the eighth and ninth innings, even getting runners on the corners with one out in the last inning, but it wasn’t enough.

Redshirt-junior lefty Seth Lonsway , who made his third start of the season, settled after the big fly and threw six hitless innings before turning the ball over to his bullpen in the eighth.

Redshirt-sophomore third baseman and Big Ten Conference home run leader Chris Brito extended his place atop the leaderboard with his eighth homer of the season in the first inning, putting the Scarlet Knights ahead 2-0.

In the bottom of the first, Lonsway issued a leadoff walk to freshman designated hitter Josh Rodriguez, who later stole second. Two batters later, Brito extended his Big Ten lead to eight with an opposite field, two-run home run to right-center field.

The Scarlet Knights had just two baserunners reach scoring position the rest of the way as Lonsway mixed his sharp curveball for eight strikeouts and as many outs on the ground. Lonsway finished after seven innings, walking four and hitting another in a strong outing. Redshirt-senior righty Joe Gahm took over and worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

“As the game went, different things were kind of working in different spots," Lonsway said. "Early on just attacked with some fastballs, those middle innings started to work in more curveballs and sliders and get some some swings and misses. Then kind of came back with some fastballs to have some success. I was happy with the outing overall."

Rutgers graduate left-hander Ben Wereski fired 7.1+ strong innings, holding Ohio State hitless through the first five frames. He allowed just three hits, and two came in his final inning of work. Wereski walked one and added three more strikeouts, and was near even with eight flyouts and nine forced groundouts.

Senior second baseman Colton Bauer drove a single to center for the Buckeyes’ first base hit of the game with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Bauer’s single put runners on the corners after Ernst reached as he was hit by a pitch, but junior shortstop Zach Dezenzo flew out to end the threat.

Ohio State threatened again in the eighth as Ernst hit a one-out single and junior third baseman Nick Erwin followed with a single. Rutgers head coach Steve Owens lifted Wereski with one out in favor of redshirt-sophomore LHP Dale Stanavich, who struck out the first hitter he saw in senior designated hitter Sam Wilson.

Bauer drew a full-count walk to load the bases for Dezenzo. After working the count full, Dezezno hit a slow-roller to shortstop and was beat by a half-step.

“Z had a really good at-bat," Beals said. "They were going fastball-away primarily. Stanavich has got a good arm. He came in a little bit on the last one, tied him up a little bit for that ground ball. Bang-bang play at first base, a call that could’ve gone either way, but didn’t go our way."

Numerous fly balls kept sophomore Mitchell Okuley busy out in right field. Okuley made five putouts, including one where he ranged into foul territory in the second and another at the wall to rob Brito of more extra bases in the eighth.

Ohio State was credited with one error in the first inning, and even knocked three hits with runners on base. However, the Buckeyes left eight runners on base versus the Scarlet Knights' four.

Both starting pitchers for the Buckeyes have pitched into the fifth inning and beyond this weekend.

“We’ve got good starting pitching the last couple days, and we’re looking forward to getting another one tomorrow from Jack [Neely]," Beals said. "We cannot let the last two days affect any belief, any confidence, any of that stuff. I’m excited to see our boys come out tomorrow and start to play baseball the way we’re capable of playing and attacking a game that way with the belief and the confidence that a championship ball club has.

"That is still, very much, what we’re looking at."

Ohio State and Rutgers will finish the series at 1 p.m. Monday. Junior right-hander Jack Neely is tabbed to appear on the mound for the Buckeyes while graduate RHP Brent Teller will make his third start after going 3.2 IP in each of his previous games.