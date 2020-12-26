BuckeyeGrove - Late drought drops No. 23 Ohio State in 71-70 thriller against Northwestern

Late drought drops No. 23 Ohio State in 71-70 thriller against Northwestern
Trailing Northwestern by one point with 12 seconds to go, Ohio State had a shot to take the lead, but a runner by junior guard Duane Washington was too strong off the glass.
Despite leading for most of the second half on the road Saturday, a late scoring drought from No. 23 Ohio State (7-2, 1-2 Big Ten) allowed Northwestern (6-1, 3-0 Big Ten) to creep back in the game and steal one from the Buckeyes with a 71-70 win that went down to the wire.
“Give Northwestern credit, I thought they made shots there at the end, closed the game making shots,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “They’ve got a good team. They’ve really got a good team, so give them credit. We’ll learn from this and move forward."
Northwestern forward Miller Kopp had the headlining performance, scoring a game-high 23 points, and it was his baseline jumper with 2:40 to play that got the Wildcats within one point of the Buckeyes.
Redshirt sophomore guard Chase Audige drained a 3 from the wing at 1:48 to give Northwestern its first lead since 19:43 in the second half, and even though Ohio State senior forward Kyle Young responded to tie the game, the eventual dagger came on the ensuing possession.
It was a 3 from Northwestern sophomore guard Boo Buie that put the Wildcats back ahead 71-68, and the Buckeyes took their second conference loss of the season.
“I think we just needed to work on being more poised late down the stretch,” Young said. “There was a few defensive situations we weren’t locked in fully, and it hurt us in the end.”
Ohio State held a seven-point lead until the 5:10 mark, but Northwestern held the Buckeyes scoreless for a near-four-minute stretch that ended up costing the Scarlet and Gray dearly.
“Our guys were stopping the ball too much, we didn’t move it enough on enough possessions," Holtmann said.
Despite 12 lead changes in the opening frame, the Buckeyes and Wildcats were deadlocked at 34-all after 20 minutes.
It was a coming-out party for Ohio State redshirt junior forward Seth Towns in the first half, as the Harvard transfer received a marked increase in minutes, and did not waste time making an impact.
Towns didn’t miss in the opening 20 minutes, hitting 4-of-4 field goal attempts to lead the Buckeyes with 11 points at the intermission. Three of Towns’ connections were from beyond the 3-point line, where he shot .441 in his last full season on the court in 2017-18.
The rest of the team was 0-for-5 from 3 in the first half, and Towns’ last tied the game 32-32 with 47 seconds to go.
A pull-up jumper from redshirt junior guard Musa Jallow gave Ohio State a two-point lead with just three seconds on the clock, but an ill-advised foul by redshirt senior guard CJ Walker at halfcourt allowed the Wildcats to tie it up before heading back to the locker room.
Northwestern got off to a slow start in the game, but Kopp single-handedly shot the Wildcats back in it, scoring 12-of-14 points for Northwestern in a 2:30 stretch.
Young had 14 points for the Buckeyes, his second-straight game in double digits, but sophomore forward E.J. Liddell led the team with 15 points, including eight in the second half.
“I thought our forwards did a really nice job playing through each other,” Holtmann said.
Ohio State will head home to prepare for a Wednesday matchup with Nebraska next week.