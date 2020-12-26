BuckeyeGrove - Late drought drops No. 23 Ohio State in 71-70 thriller against Northwestern

Trailing Northwestern by one point with 12 seconds to go, Ohio State had a shot to take the lead, but a runner by junior guard Duane Washington was too strong off the glass.

Despite leading for most of the second half on the road Saturday, a late scoring drought from No. 23 Ohio State (7-2, 1-2 Big Ten) allowed Northwestern (6-1, 3-0 Big Ten) to creep back in the game and steal one from the Buckeyes with a 71-70 win that went down to the wire.

“Give Northwestern credit, I thought they made shots there at the end, closed the game making shots,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “They’ve got a good team. They’ve really got a good team, so give them credit. We’ll learn from this and move forward."

Northwestern forward Miller Kopp had the headlining performance, scoring a game-high 23 points, and it was his baseline jumper with 2:40 to play that got the Wildcats within one point of the Buckeyes.

Redshirt sophomore guard Chase Audige drained a 3 from the wing at 1:48 to give Northwestern its first lead since 19:43 in the second half, and even though Ohio State senior forward Kyle Young responded to tie the game, the eventual dagger came on the ensuing possession.

It was a 3 from Northwestern sophomore guard Boo Buie that put the Wildcats back ahead 71-68, and the Buckeyes took their second conference loss of the season.