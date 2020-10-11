Let's not sugarcoat it –– this one was a stinker.

In a battle of the Big Ten's best and the Big Ten's worst, there was no David and Goliath drama, and no hope within reach for the underdog.

The outcome was of the 35-point blowout was predictable, although the 21 points Rutgers managed against the Buckeye defense was shockingly high, given its track record to that point in the season.

No team had scored more than that against the Silver Bullets, with Florida Atlantic only matching the mark in the season opener before all other teams struggled to get to double-digits.

In the end though, the Buckeyes came out unscathed, even if their performance was a bit more sluggish than some expected from the conference bottomfeeders.

If you don't want to watch this one again, we don't blame you. But we have, and subsequently broke down five plays worth a revisit this cold November Saturday in New Jersey.