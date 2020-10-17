It might not be remembered as quite the classic contest that the previous three Ohio State-Penn State matchups had been, but the 2019 iteration did have its share of drama.

The Buckeyes took a commanding 21-0 lead early in the third quarter, and when Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford went down early in the second half, things weren't looking great for the Nittany Lions.

However, in came backup Will Levis, who ran the ball at will against the Buckeye defense and helped fuel a run of 17-straight points to march right back into the ballgame in the third quarter.

The Ohio State defense found its footing once again in the fourth after adjusting to the new look from the Penn State backup, but palms were certainly sweaty in a cold November day in Ohio Stadium for a long stretch in the second half.

As we continue our "Last season rewatch" series, we reexamine some of the biggest plays from this matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State in Week 11 of the Big Ten season in 2019.