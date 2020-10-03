Remember when this matchup was being played for all the Big Ten marbles in the conference championship game in 2018?

Yeah, neither did we after watching the one-sided shellacking that was Ohio State’s 52-3 2019 win against a Northwestern team that won the Big Ten’s West Division just one season prior.

The Buckeyes continued to cruise through every opponent that faced them in what marked the midway point of the regular season, and by the end of this Friday night contest in the Wildcats’ backyard, Ohio State had chewed up 480 yards and seven touchdowns.

Justin Fields had four of those through the air, with two going to Chris Olave, while J.K. Dobbins ran for one score and caught another from Fields before all was said and done.

As our “Last season rewatch” series continues ahead of the start of the new fall slate later this month, we look back at some standout moments that deserve revisiting from this mid-October affair between Big Ten foes.