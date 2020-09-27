The 2019 Ohio State team had steamrolled each opponent that lined up against it through five games, including two Big Ten opponents in Indiana and Nebraska by a combined score of 99-17.

Surely though, their first matchup against a ranked foe like Michigan State would finally provide a true challenge for the Buckeyes.

Well, the 24-point margin was tied for the tightest game Ohio State had played up to that point in the season, but it hardly felt like any team's contest once the potent Buckeye offense woke up in the second quarter.

We continue our "Last season rewatch" series by looking back at the moments you may have forgotten, overlooked or simply have a new layer of context after a year in the rearview.

Here are five plays from Ohio State's win against Michigan State last season that we have deemed worthy of a rewind.