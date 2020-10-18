Every year could be the year that Michigan ends its drought against the Buckeyes in The Game, but 2019 was not that year.

It was close early though, as the Wolverines got on the board first and had success against the Ohio State defense in a way that no other team had to that point in the season.

In the first quarter alone, Michigan had two 75-yard touchdown drives, with both coming in 3:17 of game time or less.

While the Wolverine pace eventually slowed, Ohio State's did not, as the Buckeyes scored 14 points in all four quarters to finish with a 56-27 victory. Against an otherwise perennially stout Wolverine defense, the Buckeyes have hung 118 points on the Maize and Blue in the past two seasons alone.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw for 302 yards and four scores while J.K. Dobbins punched in another four on the ground, and the Buckeyes left Ann Arbor with their undefeated record intact and their No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings well in tow.

We take you through five of the biggest moments from the most recent iteration of The Game.