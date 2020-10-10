It may sound like a broken record if you've read several editions of our "Last season rewatch" series, but before the massive Ohio State blowout took place in 2019, there was actually some intrigue to the matchup.

Sure, Maryland was not very good last year, but it wasn't much better in 2018, when the unranked Terrapins gave the No. 9 Buckeyes absolutely all they could handle with a 51-point offensive explosion in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Unfortunately for Maryland, Dwayne Haskins and Ohio State scored 52. Even more unfortunate for head coach Mike Locksley and company, is that the Buckeyes entered the 2019 matchup with a chip on their shoulder.

Not only was it no close affair, it was an out-and-out bloodbath in favor of the scarlet and gray, as Justin Fields and friends piled on 73 points.

The Ohio State defense did give up 14 points, which was more than most foes had scored on them through eight previous games, but that came after the Buckeyes had already racked up a 52-0 lead.

We've saved you the time of a full rewatch and picked out five plays that stood out upon our look back at the early-November matchup at Ohio Stadium.