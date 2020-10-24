It was all going right for Ohio State, until it all started going wrong.

The 2019 Fiesta Bowl will live on in infamy for fans and those associated with the program, as the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Clemson featured its share of controversies and then some.

In the end though, it will go down as another win for Dabo Swinney and company, and the third straight against Ohio State since 2013.

It's the game that Ryan Day has said many times is –– in part –– fueling this 2020 Buckeye team to get back to the mountaintop, and with as many missed opportunities as Ohio State had against Clemson, I certainly cannot find fault in that outlook.

For our final edition of Last Season Rewatch, we close out our look back at the Buckeyes' 2019 season by breaking down five key plays from the heartbreaking loss.