Their first meeting of the 2019 season was no contest, as Ohio State pulled away with a 38-7 win against Wisconsin at home in October, and many thought the Buckeyes would continue to stroll to the College Football Playoff with an easy victory in the Big Ten Championship.

That wasn't quite the case though, as the Badgers made things quite difficult for Ohio State, and even mounted a 21-7 lead at halftime –– much to the chagrin of the Buckeye faithful.

However, a 14-point lead just wouldn't cut it against an offense as potent as Ohio State's, as the sleeping giant awoke to mount a comeback and dominate the second half with a score of 27-0.

As we wind down our "Last season rewatch" series in anticipation of Ohio State's season opener on Saturday, we look back at the Buckeyes' penultimate game from the 2019 season.