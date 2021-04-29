SUWANEE, Ga. – Even with the program being a national brand, Alabama is a state that the Buckeyes have yet to tap in to.

Going back to the beginning of the Rivals.com era in 2002, no prospect from Alabama has signed with Ohio State.

This has not stopped them, however, from recruiting several sophomores from the state, with the most recent offer being AJ Harris. Ryan Day and company are already a contender for Harris, who got the green light from the staff back on March 24.

“The genuine coaching staff. Coach Coombs and Coach Day have been genuine ever since they offered me,” Harris said of why the Buckeyes are sticking out. “For me to get offered in the Alabama area is just huge for me, for them to take a chance on me. So, I definitely won’t be taking that lightly and I can’t wait to get up there on that visit.”