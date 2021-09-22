Larry Johnson hopes process turns to results for Ohio State defensive line

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Larry Johnson’s bull rush drills haven’t changed much since he arrived at Ohio State in 2014.

Prior to each game, the associate head coach and defensive line coach lines up his players, each facing another member of the room. Then Johnson brings them all back to the same page, his page: the fundamentals, the basics.

It was a time for Nick Bosa and Chase Young to recenter their skills: the footwork, the hands, the techniques. It’s a tradition continued by members of the Buckeyes current defensive line room.

This is the process. There’s no skipping a step or jumping the line. Johnson’s process has worked, just ask his five Big Ten Defensive Linemen of the Year since his arrival in Columbus.

So when Johnson comes into the fourth week of the 2021 season, leading a unit that has only recorded four sacks for 21 yards in three games — tied for 10th in the Big Ten with Nebraska and Minnesota — he knows something is off with that process.

“We have to get to the quarterback,” Johnson said. “My guys know that, my room knows that, I know that. I don’t sleep well when we can’t get pressure to the quarterback because that’s what we have to do.

“When we do, we change the game. We change the game immediately, and that’s what we’re going to do: find ways to get to the quarterback.”



