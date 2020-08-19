Lackford's Lab: Dasan McCullough film review
Lackford's lab is a film review series where I look at each of Ohio State's unsigned verbal commits. So far we have examined:Jordan Hancock: Jordan Hancock Flips to Ohio State, what it means.Marvin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news