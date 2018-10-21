WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.-- When examining the Ohio State Buckeyes through the first seven games, the high-flying offense led by Heisman trophy candidate Dwayne Haskins would seem to be the least of their problems as the Buckeye defense looked much more suspect.

In a 49-20 shellacking of the Buckeyes at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers, the Ohio State offense was just as ineffective as it's defense, that created a perfect storm to give Purdue the opportunity to pull off the major upset in West Lafayette, Indiana Saturday night.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was visibly surprised by the outcome at the post-game press conference and pointed to the red-zone offense as a big reason why they couldn't keep up with Purdue offensively.



"The glaring shortcomings we had, like you said, were exposed," Meyer said. "The number one off the top of my head is our red-zone offense. We were down there a few times; two field goals and one missed field goal and that's...you got to score points."