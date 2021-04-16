BuckeyeGrove - Kyle Young to return for fifth season with Buckeyes

Four weeks after the disappointing end to Ohio State's season, the long-time Buckeye starter and Canton, Ohio, native confirmed that he will do exactly that, releasing a graphic on social media Friday that says simply, "I'm back."

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Even before Senior Day, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann made plain his hope that senior forward Kyle Young would return for the Buckeyes in 2021-22.

Young, like all other NCAA winter-sport athletes, was granted an extra season of eligibility due to the circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.

Young, who started 26 games for the Buckeyes this past year, missed the final three games of the season following a second concussion diagnosis in a three-week span, first suffering one against Michigan on Feb. 21 before his second against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament on March 12.

Prior to taking a blow to the head against the Boilermakers, Young had tied his career-high points total with 18 in the first half alone against Purdue. The Buckeyes went on to win the game and get to the Big Ten Championship Game despite losing their starting power forward.

With averages of 8.6 points per game and 5.5 rebounds, Young was the Buckeyes' fifth-leading scorer and tied for their second-leading rebounder this past season. Young has started 51 of the 52 games in which he has appeared for Ohio State over the past two years.

Young's return is crucial for the Buckeyes, who have seen leading scorers E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington both elect to test the waters of the NBA Draft process over the offseason, although many expect the pair to ultimately return to the program for another season.

Holtmann has already landed former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler in the transfer portal this offseason as a replacement for PG C.J. Walker, but Ohio State has also been pursuing options to land a big man in the transfer portal as well.

With Young returning though, the Buckeyes will get back a key member of the starting lineup, and a 6-foot-8 forward who is no stranger to guarding bigger players down low.