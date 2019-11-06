COLUMBUS, Ohio - Just under eight minutes into the game between Ohio State and Cincinnati, Kyle Young laid the hammer down on a monstrous dunk on a fastbreak, and Value City Arena lost its collective mind.

If you had tuned into the game at that exact moment, you may have thought the Buckeyes were capping off a big run on the Bearcats or that Young was able to complete the play off an impressive feed from one of his fellow teammates. In an unfortunate reality for Ohio State, though, the explosive response to Young’s dunk was simply because those were the Buckeyes’ first points of the game 7:40 into the contest.

The excited reaction to Young’s dunk set the tone for this in-state matchup; celebrate those moments, however inconsequential, because in a gritty game like the one Wednesday night, they may be few and far between.

Despite the sloppy nature of the game, Young said that dunk helped Ohio State reset the game and get back to their style.

“It took a little while, but it did get pretty loud in there once we got that first bucket. I think we need like a swing, a little energy swing,” Young said. “I don’t know if that was it, but sort of getting things going, starting to get a little more offense going, and we started playing basketball like we know how.”

The offensive stretch leading up to Young’s opening points for the Buckeyes seemingly couldn’t have gone much worse. The scoring drought (which is hard to say given there was previously no scoring) included five turnovers, seven missed shots from the field and three free throws that clanked off the rim.

After Young’s dunk, he followed it up with the Buckeyes’ next four points, and from there with the Bearcats up 8-6 with 9:38 remaining in the first half, a sense of normalcy returned to the game. The Buckeyes did finish the half down 26-19 and only shooting 31 percent from the field while missing all five of their free throws, but Ohio State responded by outscoring the Bearcats 45-30 in the second half to take home the win.