Kyle Young’s double-double lifts Ohio State over Cincinnati in sloppy game
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Just under eight minutes into the game between Ohio State and Cincinnati, Kyle Young laid the hammer down on a monstrous dunk on a fastbreak, and Value City Arena lost its collective mind.
If you had tuned into the game at that exact moment, you may have thought the Buckeyes were capping off a big run on the Bearcats or that Young was able to complete the play off an impressive feed from one of his fellow teammates. In an unfortunate reality for Ohio State, though, the explosive response to Young’s dunk was simply because those were the Buckeyes’ first points of the game 7:40 into the contest.
The excited reaction to Young’s dunk set the tone for this in-state matchup; celebrate those moments, however inconsequential, because in a gritty game like the one Wednesday night, they may be few and far between.
Despite the sloppy nature of the game, Young said that dunk helped Ohio State reset the game and get back to their style.
“It took a little while, but it did get pretty loud in there once we got that first bucket. I think we need like a swing, a little energy swing,” Young said. “I don’t know if that was it, but sort of getting things going, starting to get a little more offense going, and we started playing basketball like we know how.”
The offensive stretch leading up to Young’s opening points for the Buckeyes seemingly couldn’t have gone much worse. The scoring drought (which is hard to say given there was previously no scoring) included five turnovers, seven missed shots from the field and three free throws that clanked off the rim.
After Young’s dunk, he followed it up with the Buckeyes’ next four points, and from there with the Bearcats up 8-6 with 9:38 remaining in the first half, a sense of normalcy returned to the game. The Buckeyes did finish the half down 26-19 and only shooting 31 percent from the field while missing all five of their free throws, but Ohio State responded by outscoring the Bearcats 45-30 in the second half to take home the win.
For Young, his impact was mostly felt in the first half to help keep the Buckeyes in the game with 10 points and eight rebounds. He finished the contest with 14 points and 13 rebounds, both career highs and the first career double-double for the junior.
In a weird game like this, it makes sense that the Buckeyes would need to go to someone who hadn’t traditionally been scoring, as the offensive struggles in the first eight minutes led to Chris Holtmann throwing out the entire playbook to spark something on offense.
“That was a good old fashioned rock fight there. Most physical opening game I've ever been a part of. Give Cincinnati a lot of credit, I thought they disrupted everything we wanted to do game plan wise going into the game,” Holtmann said. “In the first half we could not run our offense so much so that we basically scrapped our offense at halftime and ran kind of a variation of really something we hadn't run all year and I thought our guys were great.”
Young became the choice on offense, and he responded as a leader for a young team when the Buckeyes couldn’t buy points early on from the field or at the free throw line. While career highs in points and boards as well as the first double-double of his career may have been surprising to some, Kaleb Wesson said the Kyle Young we saw against Cincinnati is the one they’ve all been waiting to see break out.
“I was seeing Kyle,” Wesson said. “We saw the same Kyle we'd seen all summer leading up to this game so, you know, high energy guy who's gonna go out there and do the dirty work for us, that's what we expect out of KY and that's what he gives us.”
Any game where a team takes nearly eight minutes to score is undoubtedly going to be an ugly, gritty game, but Ohio State got the win regardless behind Young’s impressive game, so Holtmann doesn’t much care how they got there, but he cares about the end result.
“Proud of this first win, got to find a way, obviously, to grow and be a lot better,” Holtmann said. “I’m sure it wasn’t aesthetically pleasing to people, but I don’t really care.”