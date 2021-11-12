Kyle Young returns, officially begins last season with Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jamari Wheeler had seen that lob many times from the other bench. The Penn State transfer guard was just pouncing at the chance to start an alley-oop dunk for Kyle Young.

It’s easy for the Ohio State redshirt senior forward to explain to teammates, especially new ones like Wheeler, having done it in a Buckeye uniform for the past four years.

“He told me when the moment came, ‘Just throw it close to the rim,’” Wheeler said.

Ten seconds after he checked into the game for Ohio State against Niagara to a standing ovation, having missed the season opener against Akron, the moment came. Wheeler threw it up close to the rim and Young did what he always did: threw it down.

Wheeler coined it the “Welcome back lob:” the moment Young was waiting for.

It was the reason why Young decided to come back to Ohio State for his fifth and final season: to get that ovation, to feel the love from the Buckeye fans that have watched him play since he came in as a part of head coach Chris Holtmann’s first recruiting class.

“That was a big reason why I came back was for these fans, for Ohio State,” Young said. “Seeing that bit of respect right there, it felt really good.”

That journey back was not an easy one for the redshirt senior forward.

Heading into the 2021-22 season, Young was diagnosed with a vestibular dysfunction, a condition that caused the forward to stop playing basketball immediately, to start taking medication and wait for a chance to play again.

Young said it was a frustrating time going through the slow recovery process, ramping things up each day before returning to practice at a full go this past week ahead of the Buckeyes’ second game of the season.

“I always try and be positive, especially having these guys around me, just having good people around me, your family and everything,” Young said. “I try and stay positive, but it was a slow recovery coming back.”



