Kyle Young returns, E.J. Liddell shines as No. 17 Ohio State beats Niagara

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The moment couldn’t have been any better for Kyle Young.

The redshirt senior went to the scorer’s table for his first minutes of the 2021-22 season, his final year with Ohio State. His season started later than expected, missing the season opener against Akron after being diagnosed with a vestibular dysfunction.

The stoppage came and Young checked in to the adoration and roar of a half-full Schottenstein Center: But the redshirt senior forward came in with something else in mind.

He wanted to show he was healthy enough to play.

Young ran down the field toward the hoop, taking a pass from redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler in the air and lobbing it down for the and-one.

Young was back. Therefore, Ohio State seemed to be back, at least for a second, giving those in the stands a glimpse of what could be.

But the growing pains remained, as Ohio State left for the locker room at halftime with a one-point lead against another mid-major led by a former Buckeyes assistant coach: Niagara with head coach Greg Paulus.

The Buckeyes (2-0) broke free eventually, using a 14-5 run at the start of the second half to pull away for a 84-74 win against Niagara (0-2).

Niagara cut its deficit to six after a 7-2 run helped by a 3 by guard Marcus Hammond and a 3 by forward Sam Iorio, which was answered with back-to-back 3s by Wheeler to keep the Purple Eagles at arm's length.

Niagara again cut its deficit to six with less than two minutes remaining with a four-point run by guard Justin Roberts and two free throws. But made free throws by Wheeler and Liddell secured the 10-point win for the Buckeyes.