BuckeyeGrove - Kyle Young out with concussion for semifinal

Senior forward Kyle Young , who took a blow to the head early in the second half of the Buckeyes’ 87-78 quarterfinal win against Purdue on Friday, will miss Saturday’s game due to a concussion, according to a team spokesperson.

INDIANAPOLIS –– Ohio State will be down a starter in its Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Michigan Saturday.

Kyle Young of @OhioStateHoops will not be available for the game vs. Michigan today. He suffered a concussion in the second half vs. Purdue Friday. Kyle has entered Ohio State medical protocols and will be evaluated daily.

Young previously suffered a concussion at the end of Ohio State’s Feb. 21 contest against Michigan, and missed the subsequent game with Michigan State on Feb. 25.

In the first half of Friday’s Purdue matchup, Young tied his career-high points total with 18 in the first 20 minutes, including four 3-pointers.

Around the 17-minute mark of the second half, Young was whistled for a foul while helping defend Purdue forward Trevion Williams in the paint, and caught an elbow to the head.

Young was taken out of the game a couple minutes later, and went behind the bench to receive medical assistance. Young briefly returned to the bench, but eventually headed back to the locker room with a towel over his head, and did not return.

Head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game that Young was being checked for a concussion, and that perhaps he should have been taken out of the game immediately following the blow to the head.

Michigan will not be at full strength either for the 1 p.m. matchup, as starting forward Isaiah Livers has been ruled out indefinitely due to an injury to his right foot.

Livers is Michigan's second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, and Young is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.