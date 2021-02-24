BuckeyeGrove - Kyle Young out of Thursday's Michigan State matchup with concussion

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State will be down a starter in Thursday's rematch with Michigan State, as head coach Chris Holtmann said Wednesday that senior forward Kyle Young is out with a concussion.

Holtmann said the injury occurred late in Sunday's game against Michigan, which Ohio State lost 92-87 at home. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Buckeyes.

"It's significant. There's no minimizing it," Holtmann said. "It's a significant hit to our depth and our team."

Young is Ohio State's fifth-leading scorer this season, averaging 8.7 points per game, and his 5.7 rebounds per game are third among Buckeyes. Young's .551 field goal percentage is second only to freshman forward Zed Key.

Despite having played in all 23 games for Ohio State this season, Young has been plagued with lingering leg injuries that have limited his time in practice, often requiring time off in between games.

Young suffered a fracture in his leg during his sophomore season, and a high-ankle sprain this past year, with both injuries costing him several games.

"I'm disappointed for him, just because you'd like for him to be able to be in every game here late in his career, and certainly one that is against as quality a team as we're playing," Holtmann said.

The Ohio State coach said that Young is "progressing well" with the concussion despite his own disappointment in the circumstance.

At 6-foot-8, Young's presence on both ends is integral for a Buckeye team that doesn't play a true center in its regular rotation, and often leans on Young to match up with opposing centers.

Sophomore center Ibrahima Diallo has played in just three games this season as the 6-foot-10 big man has missed time with a concussion and an MCL injury, but Holtmann said he's not sure Diallo's legs are under him yet.