COLUMBUS, Ohio – The amateur career of Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder hit another major milestone as he was named the winner of the AAU Sullivan Award on Monday, the award that goes to the nation's top amateur athlete.

Snyder is the 4th ever wrestler to win that aware and joins Ezekiel Elliott as Ohio State winners of the nation's top amateur award.

"It is a great award," Snyder said after being named the winner. "Some of the best athletes that ever walked this earth have been finalists and won this award. It was great to get to know the other seven finalists and learn about the history of this award."

Snyder's Ohio State career is unparalleled and 2017 was a good year for Snyder as he was named the 2017 World Champion at 97kg in men's freestyle wrestling along being the winner if what has been called the "Match of the Century" against two-time world champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev of Russia in the world finals.

Snyder also won his third Big Ten and NCAA individual championships with the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State wrestler joins the likes of John Smith, Bruce Baumgartner and Rulon Gardner as winners of the Sullivan Award. What does it mean to Snyder to be part of such a select fraternity of legends of the sport?

"Those are three of the greatest," Snyder said. "I am very thankful for all the things I have accomplished. I know God has blessed with great gifts, a great family, and self-belief. I am truly blessed to be one of four wrestlers to win this award."

Snyder will go down as one of the most dominant Ohio State athletes in school history.