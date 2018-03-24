Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder is a finalist for the AAU Sullivan Award, the second time he has made the cut for the title of top amateur athlete.

Other finalists include Joel Berry, Errin Finn, Annika Albrecht, Kelly Hunter Angela Peavy as well as Maia and Alex Shibutani.

Snyder has won almost everything that he has competed for during his amateur wrestling career with the Buckeyes, but he was not able to win the 2017 Sullivan Award, that went to Wisconsin volleyball player Lauren Carlini.

Snyder is fresh off of winning yet another national championship for himself as a heavyweight wrestler at the NCAA Championships, avenging an earlier season loss to Adam Coon out of Michigan.

Beyond that and a very impressive record while with the Buckeyes, Snyder was also named the U.S. Male Olympic Athlete of the year and is the Ivan Yarygin gold medalist (97kg) and his 2017 World Championship match was called the "Match of the Century" with that win giving USA Wrestling its first World Team title in 22 years.

Fans are encouraged to vote for Snyder or their favorite finalist here and voting will be open until March 29th, 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Manhattan on April 17th.

The last Buckeye to win the Sullivan Award is Ezekiel Elliott.