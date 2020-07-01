 BuckeyeGrove - Kyle McCord wins day two of the Elite 11: Dave's takeaways
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 07:40:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Kyle McCord wins day two of the Elite 11: Dave's takeaways

Dave Lackford • BuckeyeGrove
Staff Writer

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Kyle McCord bounced back from an up and down performance on the opening night of the Elite 11 to secure the top spot in last night's Pro Day event. He finished with a score of forty-five which outpaced runner-up Drake Maye's score of 40. The Pro Day was just what it sounded like. It was laid out in the same fashion as a college pro day where the quarterback has to show he can complete all the throws on the passing tree. The scoring scale ranged from three points for a perfect throw to zero points for a total miss. Here are the top ten Pro Day participants.

Takeaway number one: McCord can make all the throws

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}