BuckeyeGrove - Kyle McCord wins day two of the Elite 11: Dave's takeaways

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Kyle McCord bounced back from an up and down performance on the opening night of the Elite 11 to secure the top spot in last night's Pro Day event. He finished with a score of forty-five which outpaced runner-up Drake Maye's score of 40. The Pro Day was just what it sounded like. It was laid out in the same fashion as a college pro day where the quarterback has to show he can complete all the throws on the passing tree. The scoring scale ranged from three points for a perfect throw to zero points for a total miss. Here are the top ten Pro Day participants.