BuckeyeGrove - Kyle McCord recaps Elite 11 performance, discuses remaining 2021 targets

Kyle McCord recaps Elite 11 performance, discuses remaining 2021 targets
The situation
Last week Kyle McCord impressed all that witnessed him at the Elite 11 in Murfreesboro (Tenn.). There was no shortage of controversy surrounding the grading of that event and Caleb Williams ended up being named the overall winner.
That being said, McCord was the most impressive looking prospect during the Pro Day event and was named the top performer by the Elite 11 judges for that particular segment.
I got in touch with McCord over the weekend to get his take on the event in general, what it hanging out with Justin Fields, his relationship with his rival and 2021 Michigan quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy, and his efforts on the recruiting trail.
In his own words
On his experience at the Elite 11:
“It was a really good experience down there. I started off a little slow the first night. I thought I threw pretty well but you know there were definitely some throws that I missed. But then I bounced back on day two at the pro day and I felt like I really ripped it at the pro day then finished out day three strong with another good performance. It was an interesting experience and an awesome time down there in Nashville.”
