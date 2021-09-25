Kyle McCord makes first appearance as Ohio State's quarterback

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has its answer at quarterback, at least for now.

With redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud sidelined to rest a lingering shoulder injury, freshman Kyle McCord will take the first snaps for the Buckeyes against Akron Saturday night.

McCord had yet to see the field through his first three games of the 2021 season.

The freshman appeared for the Buckeyes in the 2021 Spring Game, completing 12-of-17 pass attempts for 184 yards and two touchdowns to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and tight end Joe Royer.

McCord is the first quarterback since Braxton Miller to start a game as a true freshman, joining Miller, Art Schlichter and Terrelle Pryor.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced Thursday on his weekly radio show that Stroud would only be available in "emergency" situations, picking McCord to lead the offense over redshirt freshman Jack Miller III.

“We want him to have some rest going into this week and try to allow him the opportunity to get stronger,” Day said of Stroud Thursday. “We’re taking it day-by-day. But I think the mindset right now is to use him in an emergency role only on Saturday."

Miller saw action last season in Ohio State's 52-17 win against Nebraska, rushing the ball twice for 23 yards and a touchdown.