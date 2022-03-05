In his first days as an Ohio State wide receiver, Kyion Grayes was just watching.

The freshman, coming into the program as an early enrollee, saw players like Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. and the way they went about their business on the practice field and in the weight room.

“All they do is work,” Grayes said. “And the one thing I try to do is make sure that I’m with them every single time they go do that so I can up my game right there with them.”

But here’s the thing: it’s nothing that Grayes wasn’t already used to.