Kyion Grayes discusses official visit to OSU: "I will forever be a Buckeye"
This past weekend was an opportunity for the Ohio State staff to put on their recruiting hats with some of the top prospects around the country, but it was also an opportunity for them to connect with their current commits in the class as well.
From the group of committed prospects, and one of the top recruiters for the 2022 class, Kyion Grayes was in attendance.
Grayes had the opportunity to unofficially visit just before he committed to the Buckeyes program, but this past weekend's trip allowed for him to see much more of the campus and its facilities.
“It allowed me to see a few more things. Like, I had never seen The Woody before,” Grayes told BuckeyeGrove’s Joseph Hastings. “So, it really just felt good to get in there and see everything, and to actually see the practice field, and stadium to just get a feeling for it.”
Grayes has been committed to the Buckeyes since February, so he’s had a lot of time to build on his relationship with the staff. The Rivals250 wide receiver said the following when discussing the message he heard during his conversations with the coaches.
“It really just feels like you guys can come in and do a special thing,” Grayes said. “It's like we're passing the torch on and we're trying to change the culture of Ohio State wide receivers and how they view them.”
