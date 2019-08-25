BELLFLOWER, Cali -- Ohio State commit Kourt Williams and his St. John Bosco team are no stranger to big games. The Braves came out and dominated a very good DeMatha Catholic team on Saturday evening, 35-7, in a nationally televised game. Williams and the St. John Bosco defense held an explosive DeMatha offense in check with Williams doing what he normally does, lining up all over the field.

We caught up with Williams after the game to get his reaction to the win and to get his thoughts on what he will bring to Ohio State when he enrolls in January.