Kourt Williams, Lathan Ransom give Jim Knowles options vs. physical Big Ten
COLUMBUS — Jim Knowles, just a few months on the job as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, made a prediction back in April. First, he said the Buckeyes could occassionally eschew his 4-2-5 base sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news