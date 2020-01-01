SAN ANTONIO -- Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco star Kourt Williams was a huge summer pick up for Ohio State. The Rivals100 linebacker/safety prospect was one of the nation's most highly recruited defensive players and seems like a perfect fit for Ohio State's bullet position.

Williams will arrive in Columbus on Sunday after he participates in the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon.The four-star prospect discusses getting a head start on his Ohio State career, the day's leading up to his signing which included losing one of his primary recruiters in Jeff Hafley, and the strong relationship he has built with head coach Ryan Day.



