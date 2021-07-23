Koufos, Lighty dominate in 77-65 Carmen's Crew win to open TBT
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Carmen’s Crew began its quest to avenge 2020’s first-round upset exit from The Basketball Tournament at the Covelli Center on Ohio State campus Friday night, and the Buckeye alumni team’s bid proved successful in its opening game.
Led by head coach Jared Sullinger and a familiar cast of former standout Buckeye performers, No. 1 seed Carmen’s Crew knocked off No. 16 Mid American Unity –– which featured former Buckeyes Ron Lewis and J.D. Weatherspoon –– by a score of 77-65 to advance to the next round of the 64-team bracket on Sunday.
After a flat first-half performance, Carmen’s Crew surged ahead in the second half, and 2008 NIT MVP and NBA veteran Kosta Koufos –– a late addition to the roster following the departure of Kaleb Wesson –– scored the final six points of the game and won it with a pair of free throws to reach the Elam ending.
Koufos scored 16 points and pulled down 10 boards for Carmen’s Crew, but David Lighty led the way with 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting while four members of the team reached double-digit scoring figures.
First half
Thanks in part to a double-digit turnover total in the first half, top-seeded Carmen’s Crew trailed Mid American Unity for the majority of the opening period, but managed to head to halftime knotted at 37-all.
A tough inside bucket from TBT veteran and former Otterbein forward Jeff Gibbs gave Carmen’s Crew a two-point advantage with 30 seconds to go in the second quarter, and an immediate turnover by Mid American Unity followed thereafter.
However, Carmen’s Crew failed to convert with a score, and former Ohio Bobcat guard D.J. Cooper found Jimmy Hall for an alley-oop layup at the other end to even things up. Hall, who once played for Hofstra and Kent State, led his club with 10 points in the half.
For Carmen’s Crew, Lighty led the way with nine points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting chart from the field.
Former Miami (Ohio) forward Julian Mavunga, who made his TBT debut for Carmen’s Crew, poured in eight first-half points of his own on 3-for-4 shooting.
Former Buckeye wing William Buford and Koufos combined for 10 points for Carmen’s Crew in the first half, but the pair also had five of the team’s 10 turnovers in the earlygoing.
Second half
While Mid American Unity went cold with a 9-for-29 second-half shooting slump, Carmen’s Crew came alive with Koufos, Buford and Lighty combining for 30 of the team’s 40 points.
Carmen’s Crew held a 69-62 lead when the Elam ending target was set at 77, and Koufos created several key sequences late.
Down the stretch, Koufos got a block at the rim on a mismatched defensive assignment to create a change of possession, then ran the floor to get a dunk in transition just seconds later to put Carmen’s Crew four points away from the 77-point target.
The next trip down, Koufos cleared out the right block, faced up and hit a jump hook from the baseline to give Carmen’s Crew 75.
Buford hit a buzzer-beater lean-back fadeaway falling out of bounds to cap the third quarter with Carmen’s Crew on top up 64-55 –– one of three buckets from the 2019 TBT MVP in the quarter. Buford finished with 14 points and 10 boards.
Buford and Lighty combined to score 15 points in the third quarter alone, as the pair went 6-for-10 from the floor and 3-for-4 from 3-point range.
What's next?
Carmen’s Crew moves on to face No. 8 seed Men of Mackey, a Purdue basketball alumni team, on Sunday afternoon at the Covelli Center in Columbus.
Men of Mackey won its opening-round game against Tennessee alumni team Ballinteers by an 83-74 margin, with former Boilermaker star Robbie Hummel putting up 13 points in his TBT debut.