NASHVILLE – Wide receiver Trey Knox already is ranked as a four-star and as the No. 50 player in the country according to the latest Rivals100. That is not good enough for Knox and he wants to spend the next months showing everyone that he is even better than his ranking shows.

Knox already holds 17 offers and is appreciative of the love that he receives but he wants to answer one of the only questions around his game, his speed.

"I have gotten a little faster since anyone has seen me run," Knox said. "So, I am going to showcase that today. Definitely my route running and just stuff that I have been working on lately."

At 6-foot-5 and close to 200 pounds, Knox has the size to be successful at the next level, but he wants to be a complete player and not just a big target that has his speed called into question.

"This year I am running track right now," Knox said. "That has definitely helped. Working on my legs and hamstrings and getting faster."

How much faster has Knox gotten?

"You can definitely tell that I have gotten faster, it is like a burst and I just maintain that speed," Knox said. "I would say that I have gotten pretty fast."

It does not stop there, Knox is not just going to let some highlight videos try to show what he has done, rather he is ready to do the camp circuit again in front of several coaches to show them how dedicated he is in bettering himself as a player.

"I plan to go to Ohio State, pretty sure I am going to Alabama this summer just to go up there and run again and Tennessee probably," Knox said. "Those are the three."

Ohio State already has Knox's teammate, Master Teague, on campus. Knox has been a fixture on the Ohio State campus as well and makes no secret that Ohio State is one of the schools that he is interested in.

What is the message that Ohio State has for Knox?

"They are just laid back, we talk about life and they are not really pressuring me to commit or anything," Knox said. "We just are cutting it up and talking about football and that is what I love."