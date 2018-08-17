It is no secret that the Big Ten is as deep as any conference in college football. The Big Ten has not been able to get over the hump however when all the dust settles, and a national championship is named, with Ohio State winning the only two titles that the Big Ten can claim in the past 20 seasons.

As we get ready for the start of the 2018 season, the Big Ten will have plenty of teams vying for national supremacy as no less than five teams will all have solid claims to being in the middle of playoff conversation before the first game is even played.

A familiar debate that is had every season is which conference is the strongest going into the season and Joel Klatt of FOX Sports weighed in with his thoughts as he declared the Big Ten to be the best Power Five conference in the country.

“The Big Ten Conference this year is as strong at the top as I’ve seen in quite some time. Take into consideration if Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State all start in the top 10 or top 15 in the country, that would be the equivalent of Washington, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia and Notre Dame all being in one conference," Klatt said. "We’d be going bonkers right now. That’s exactly what’s going in the Big Ten. Four of those teams are in one division. The East Division in the Big Ten is the toughest division in all of football, and there’s really no argument about it."