Whoever ends up winning the quarterback battle at Ohio State got a big piece of news on Tuesday evening as wide receiver KJ Hill went to social media to announce his intentions to return for his senior season.

Hill had three catches and 54 yards in the 28-23 Rose Bowl victory and totaled 70 catches for 885 yards and six touchdowns in his final season and 144 catches for 1696 yards and ten touchdowns in 36 career games as an Ohio State Buckeye.

He will have a chance to add to those totals with one more season.

The news has to be considered as shocking as the return of players like Dre'mont Jones or Tyquan Lewis for one more season.

Ohio State wide receivers' coach Brian Hartline said that throughout this decision process for Hill, he just wanted him to be as prepared as he could for this important choice, and what better person to inform him of what it takes to be an NFL wide receiver than a person that was one for seven years.

"I think anytime you are in a situation where you have a choice, you are in a blessed situation," Hartline said. "They're people that would kill to be in his situation. My job is to give as much information to him and data to him as possible. Then, help him make a decision. I'm not necessarily influenced by one way or the other. I will give him my opinion on what I think he should do, but in the end, I am here to support him through this decision and many future decisions as he navigates the world of life."

Obviously for Hill, the decision to return had more pros than cons and he pulled the trigger on coming back. He would have had until January 15th to make a decision one way or the other.

Many Ohio State players throughout this season and seasons prior have talked about the unbreakable brotherhood between players and alumni players and that the relationships you build at Ohio State stay with you even when you reach the next level.

That is going to have to wait a season as Hill is returning and will look to lead a receivers room that will be without Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon. The return of Hill will go a long way along with a returning Bin Victor as young guys like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and others look to make their mark in Ryan Day's first season as Ohio State's new head coach.