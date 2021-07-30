Kirkland makes his long-awaited trip to Ohio State
Rivals100 offensive lineman Payton Kirkland just wrapped up a successful visit to Ohio State after finally making that first trip to Ohio State as a recruit as part of Thursday's Buckeye Bash. The class of 2023 star was one of a large group to take part in the event that saw good food, good fun and a little bit of recruiting thrown in for good measure.
Not a bad first visit and likely not the last to Ohio State for the talented four-star lineman.
"It was definitely surreal," Kirkland said. "Really enjoyed myself just hanging out with the other recruits and watching the players workout and things like that."
