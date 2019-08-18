Kirk talks Buckeyes, planning fall visits
The 2021 Ohio class is a very strong one at the top and one of the best is Dublin Coffman safety A.J. Kirk Jr. The talented defensive standout picked up an early offer from Ohio State back in June ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news