COLUMBUS, Ohio – A lot of hard work has paid off for class of 2021 defensive back A.J. Kirk out of Dublin (Ohio) Coffman high school as he picked up a coveted offer on Thursday after the first of two Ohio State camps. He finally heard the words that he had been waiting for, he has an Ohio State offer. Kirk is the younger brother of former Ohio State great Mike Doss and had 14 offers before the Buckeyes came on board. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound safety already had schools like Michigan, Penn State and Kentucky on board but there was something about getting that Ohio State offer that was special.

“It is a great feeling right now,” Kirk said. “I am pumped but there is room for more improvement of course. Just being (from in-state) and getting an offer from (Ohio State), that means a lot to me.”

He was all smiles after the camp and after a meeting with coach Ryan Day and the defensive staff.

“He said that he would love to have me here as a Buckeye,” Kirk added.

The Buckeyes have known about Kirk for some time with such a famous older brother who is still not a stranger around the halls of the WHAC. Kirk had to go out and earn this one on his own however and the Buckeyes finally had seen enough to pull the trigger.

“Coach Day told me that he knew that I had been wanting this offer and going hard at it,” Kirk said.

What position might be in store for Kirk in the future?

“He said in the future, you have got to play safety, linebacker or the bullet, based on how your size goes,” Kirk said.

Don’t look for Kirk to rush into any decision however as a class of 2021 and having two years to go.

“I have got two years left and I am going to try and stay in contact with everybody, but Ohio State is definitely one of my top schools,” Kirk said.