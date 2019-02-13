Ohio's class of 2021 is looking strong early and the class features a stable of running back prospects. One of the best is Cincinnati Roger Bacon product Corey Kiner. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound prospect has already racked up eight offers, including the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

"It’s amazing because as a kid you see all these college teams playing on the TV and you dream about one day playing for them," Kiner said of the early offers. "Right now I have that chance to make that dream come true."

Kiner is a bruising running back with speed and he tries to watch as much football as possible to cherry pick different things from different players.

"I would describe myself as a very hard runner with the speed to beat anybody to the outside," he explained. "I am a very good pass catcher and a very good blocker. I follow almost every NFL and college running back. In my free time I watch highlights and games but my favorite is Todd Gurley."

Ohio State has been showing interest in Kiner over the past few months. Kiner was last in Columbus back in October and the Buckeyes have also been sending coaches during the school during evaluation periods. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford has been primarily responsible for keeping tabs on the talented sophomore.

"I keep in contact with OSU, I have been up there a couple times and they have been to see me a couple times," he explained. "I think (Alford) is a great coach."

If the Buckeyes come through with an offer, it could be a major Big Ten battle. Penn State and Wisconsin are in early with offers, as is Michigan. Kiner is hoping to get to Ann Arbor soon.

"My contact (at Michigan) is with the running backs coach, Jay Harbaugh," Kiner explained. "I think that my interest in the Wolverines goes up every time I talk to him. I have not visited yet but I feel like a visit will open my eyes up even more. I think Michigan could be a very good place for me."

As a sophomore, Kiner rushed for 1,740 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games.

