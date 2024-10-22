Key Takeaways as 'ticked off' Buckeyes refocus after loss

in other news
Ohio State: Evaluating grades from Iowa test as Buckeyes prep for Oregon
Ohio State stayed unbeaten with a solid victory over Iowa as the Buckeyes get ready for Oregon showdown.
How Chip Kelly got Ohio State's run game back on track ahead of Oregon test
The Buckeyes go to Eugene with one of the best rushing attacks in the country.
Key Takeaways as Ryan Day puts laser focus on Oregon showdown
Ohio State is dialing up the intensity ahead of the major matchup with Oregon on Saturday.
Brady Edmunds talks Ohio State visit, Buckeyes host rising in-state talent
Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does.
Three Questions as Buckeyes get ready for critical Oregon trip
Ohio State is heading to Oregon carrying plenty of momentum before perhaps the biggest game of the season.
