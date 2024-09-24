Key Takeaways as Ryan Day sharpens focus for Big Ten slate

in other news
Ohio State closing in on offensive identity as season ramps back up
Ryan Day said the offense is close to figuring out its "fastball" after two games.
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to work, focus on Marshall
Ohio State is done with its Improvement Week and has its attention squarely on a visit from Marshall on Saturday.
Nathan Roberts eyes Ohio State return, Buckeyes reconnect with in-state QB
Ohio State is back in touch with in-state quarterback Nathan Bernhard and Nate Roberts eyes a pair of visits.
Na'eem Offord still considering three ahead of big visits
Ohio State five-star commitment Na'eem Offord is still considering a pair of schools other than the Buckeyes.
Three Questions as Buckeyes get back to work for Marshall tuneup
With the early Improvement Week in the rearview mirror, Ohio State can start ramping up as the schedule gets tougher.
in other news
Ohio State closing in on offensive identity as season ramps back up
Ryan Day said the offense is close to figuring out its "fastball" after two games.
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to work, focus on Marshall
Ohio State is done with its Improvement Week and has its attention squarely on a visit from Marshall on Saturday.
Nathan Roberts eyes Ohio State return, Buckeyes reconnect with in-state QB
Ohio State is back in touch with in-state quarterback Nathan Bernhard and Nate Roberts eyes a pair of visits.