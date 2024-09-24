Advertisement

Ohio State closing in on offensive identity as season ramps back up

Ohio State closing in on offensive identity as season ramps back up

Ryan Day said the offense is close to figuring out its "fastball" after two games.

 • Bill Landis
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to work, focus on Marshall

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to work, focus on Marshall

Ohio State is done with its Improvement Week and has its attention squarely on a visit from Marshall on Saturday.

 • Austin Ward
Nathan Roberts eyes Ohio State return, Buckeyes reconnect with in-state QB

Nathan Roberts eyes Ohio State return, Buckeyes reconnect with in-state QB

Ohio State is back in touch with in-state quarterback Nathan Bernhard and Nate Roberts eyes a pair of visits.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
Na'eem Offord still considering three ahead of big visits

Na'eem Offord still considering three ahead of big visits

Ohio State five-star commitment Na'eem Offord is still considering a pair of schools other than the Buckeyes.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
Three Questions as Buckeyes get back to work for Marshall tuneup

Three Questions as Buckeyes get back to work for Marshall tuneup

With the early Improvement Week in the rearview mirror, Ohio State can start ramping up as the schedule gets tougher.

 Austin Ward

Published Sep 24, 2024
Key Takeaways as Ryan Day sharpens focus for Big Ten slate
Austin Ward  •  DottingTheEyes
