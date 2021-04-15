COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Let’s not kid ourselves; the Spring Game is far from the be-all-end-all when it comes to determining the ultimate fate of position battles at Ohio State.

However, the annual spring scrimmage serves as a checkpoint and progress marker for a litany of Buckeyes trying to climb their way up the depth chart before they head into summer and preseason work.

Not all position battles deserve equal attention when it comes to the Spring Game, with certain spots locked down more than others in the case of returning starters, but we’ve highlighted three to watch on each side of the ball on Saturday.

Here are six key competitions in which you may be able to glean something of tangible meaning during this weekend’s exhibition at Ohio Stadium.