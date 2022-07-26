Kevin Warren showing necessary strength to shape Big Ten future

Whatever it is, Warren undoubtedly took advantage of his mulligan on the turf in Indy. After some undeniable missteps to start his tenure leading the Big Ten, there is certainly growing evidence that he's capable of fortifying the conference moving forward.

Maybe it's simply the comfort of having another year of experience under his belt. Maybe it was a lesson from the flat performance a year ago. Or perhaps it's just that some self-assuredness was natural since the Big Ten has already flexed its muscle this summer by landing USC and UCLA while also on the brink of signing a massive new broadcast.

That was the guy at the podium last year at Lucas Oil Stadium. The one that showed up on Tuesday was essentially the polar opposite -- and he made a clear show of projecting the kind of strength needed to ensure the league's spot as the most powerful in the sport.

He wasn't merely waiting to see where the key conversations that are shaping the future of college football were going to land .

"That's fair," Warren said on Tuesday morning. "I mean, that was a fair criticism. ... This [time last year] we were doing our planning. And I wish last year that a lot of things we're doing now that we could have talked about. But we have a lot of stuff to plan. And I just felt from the first day that I came into the conference, No. 1, we knew we'd have to work on our media deals. But also we were just looking for strategic opportunities from an expansion standpoint.

"It really is good to be where we are. I love our conference. I love our coaches, our student athletes and our fans. And it's exciting. You know, this is my nature to be very aggressive. And I think you'll see this over the next couple years."

What that stretch looks like for college athletics is truly anybody's guess. But after at least appearing to have been completely on the back foot a year ago while the SEC was swashbuckling its way into deals with Oklahoma and Texas, the Big Ten is now responding with moves that are potentially even more seismic.

The television deal is not finalized. The potential expansion of the College Football Playoff field remains on the back burner. The pursuit of more prospective membership for the Big Ten with programs like Notre Dame or Stanford is clearly on the table.

And then there are myriad issues to solve when it comes to recruiting enticements, NIL issues and the looming threat of players organizing in an attempt to be treated as employees. But even there, Warren either made direct appeals for legislation or expressed some preferences for how the situations could be resolved. And all of that should be considered a sign of progress for both Warren and the Big Ten as a whole.

"That [experience] is part of it," Warren said. "I think a lot of it is what we were dealing with 70 days into it. I'm not making excuses, just being factual. We were dealing with COVID. Right? So I had a two-year period of trying to just make sure we were doing the right things.

"Anytime you're in a storm, you have to make sure you keep powder dry, be conservative in your actions. But in your planning, you can be bold. So, we were really aggressive in our planning. And then now once the storm was lifted, we were able to roll everything out."

The Big Ten did that in just about the biggest way imaginable this summer.

And if the plans get grander, this bolder version of Kevin Warren is increasingly showing the strength needed to deliver them.