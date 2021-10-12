Kerry Coombs remains confident, eager to be example to Ohio State defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the hours after the Oregon game, Kerry Coombs had to follow his own advice.

After a rough day on the football field, the Ohio State defensive coordinator encourages his players that it’s OK to be sad.

There’s nothing wrong with that.

He gives them a 24-hour window. In that time, Coombs said, the players are expected to pick themselves up, dust themselves up and get back to work.

It’s a 24-hour period that Coombs needed to take.

“I’m not going to tell you I was clicking my heels and jumping for joy. I was not,” Coombs said after leading a defense that allowed 35 points and 505 yards of offense in Ohio State’s loss to Oregon Week 2: the program’s first in the regular season since 2018.

“That would be a lie.”

Coombs knew instead he had to be an example, not packing your stuff up and going home, not quitting.

“If I had done any of those things, that would make me a liar to every one of those kids I have coached along the way that had tough times and got replaced on a Saturday or a Friday night or a Sunday afternoon and had to have the conversation of: ‘Hang in there, it’s going to be OK,’ whether they agreed with the decision or not,” Coombs said.

So the Ohio State defensive coordinator moved forward.

Coombs voluntarily gave up his spot on the sideline, handing the play sheet to secondary coach Matt Barnes and moved up to the coaching box, something he hadn’t done since his first year at Cincinnati.

Coombs has seen improvement, saying it helped his ability to see and communicate the game, getting an increased feel for the defense. But it hasn’t been the same as being at the field level.

“I miss hugging people. I have Kevin Wilson now, and I’ve got to be honest with you, it’s not the same,” Coombs said with a laugh. “That’s real, I miss that, being on the sideline. But that’s selfish too.”

That’s what has made this stretch the hardest of Coombs coaching career, the change in control.

It’s what’s encouraged his friends, family and colleagues like Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and former NFL head coach Dick LeBeau to reach out with messages of strength of work, turning to the Bible with verses preaching that “God works for the good of those who love him,” as Romans states.

And he continued to do his job.



