COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kerry Coombs has big shoes to fill.

Although only at Ohio State for a season, Jeff Halfey was able to coach one of the best secondaries in the country last year. Now that Hafley has moved onto Boston College, Coombs will be responsible for organizing a secondary that saw Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette depart for the NFL.

“Here’s what we have: long, fast corners,” Coombs said on the makeup of the room. "Which is exactly what we recruited. Long, fast corners, the whole time that we were here. We have fast safeties. We have kids that are going to be able to have range.”