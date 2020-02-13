INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State has been on an absolute roll when it comes to recruiting the wide receiver position. The Buckeyes are still sorting through their class of 2021 targets but this spring will be a good opportunity to start getting ahead on the 2022 class. Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass product Dane Key is one of Kentucky's top rising junior prospects, regardless of position, and the intriguing receiver is starting to land some major offers.

"I have Oregon, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati, Georgia State, Western Kentucky, and Marshall," said Key. "I got Kentucky and Louisville at the beginning of football season and then I got Tennessee like last week and Oregon about two weeks ago. It's been really exciting and makes me want to work even more."



The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect has already heard from Ohio State and is working on setting up his first visit to Columbus.

"I have talked with Ohio State," Key confirmed. "I've talked with coach (Matt) Barnes. He's a good dude. He wants me to come up and visit and hang out on campus during spring practice. I'm probably going to come up for a practice with (teammate Jager Burton)."

Key will find out a lot more about Ohio State on his spring visit, but he has admired the program and one Buckeye receiver in particular caught his eye this past season.

"They know how to win," Key stated. "I watched them this year. Garrett Wilson made a lot of plays, I really noticed him a lot."

Key was one of the top prospects on hand this past Sunday at the Best of the Midwest combine in Indianapolis. He continues to compete whenever possible as he works on all facets of his game this off-season.

"I'm working on getting faster and running my routes a little bit better," he explained. "I think I've been good at going up and getting the ball, when the ball is in the air it's mine, and just making big plays."



