Things moved very quickly between Ohio State and University of Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak once the junior quarterback made his way into the transfer portal. The Buckeyes landed Hoak's commitment on Saturday night, giving the Buckeyes a third scholarship quarterback for the 2019 season, a move that was crucial after the recent transfer of Matt Baldwin.

Hoak, who is set to graduate from Kentucky next Friday, will be immediately eligible upon arriving in Columbus and he'll have two years left to play for the Buckeyes. Hoak will be brought in to push projected starter Justin Fields and gives the Buckeyes an experienced quarterback to add more competition to the room.

The former three-star prospect was one of Ohio's top prospects in the 2016 recruiting class and was a multi-year starter in high school, starring just down the road at Dublin Coffman High School. Hoak's father, Frank, played at Ohio State in the 80's under Earle Bruce.



