COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s secondary took another hit today as Kendall Sheffield made it official as he announced that he is off to give the NFL a shot after spending two years at Ohio State as a member of the secondary.

Not that it was in question at this point but there is Kendall Sheffield’s name on a list provided by the NFL. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/Ma96GaDDs8

Sheffield was not one for social media or even granting many interviews so nobody expected any grand declaration about his NFL status with a decision to make. Much to form, he he did not make any sort of post at the declaration deadline. Sheffield did appear on a pre-combine training center list of participants fueling speculation that he was in fact leaving for the NFL. On Friday, the NFL issued a list of 103 players who will be 'early entries' to the NFL Draft and Sheffield's name was on that list, ending all speculation.

The Buckeyes welcomed Sheffield in after he started his career at the University of Alabama. After one season with the Crimson Tide, Sheffield decided that was not the place for him and transferred to Blinn CC in Texas. The Buckeyes stayed on Sheffield in the JUCO ranks and brought him up to Ohio State in advance of spring ball 2017.



During Sheffield’s Ohio State career, he had 74 tackles, four for loss, two interceptions along with two forced fumbles and a recovery. Both of those interceptions happened in the 2018 season with them occurring during the Rutgers and Minnesota games.

Sheffield was part of a rotation at cornerback that included Damon Arnette and Jeffrey Okudah.

This past season, Sheffield was considered a 4th-year junior with the JUCO season and the redshirt season at Alabama. He could have returned to Ohio State to have one more year of eligibility but has decided to test out the NFL waters instead.

Ohio State’s cornerback numbers are thin with this loss and there won’t be a lot of depth going into the 2019 season, Ryan Day’s first as Ohio State head coach.