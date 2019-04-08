Buckeyes knock it out of the park with five-star back
Pass the Torch Big Bro... #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/upyjcQ0dFk— Kendall Milton (@_KendallMilton) April 5, 2019
Ohio State hosted one of its top targets over the weekend in five-star running back Kendall Milton. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound bell cow back out of Clovis (CA) Buchanan has been a top priority for the Buckeye staff for more than a year now but on Thursday and Friday, the nation's No. 14 overall prospect was finally able to make it to Columbus (Ohio) to see things in person.
"It was simply amazing," said Chris Milton, Kendall's father who accompanied him on the visit. "We were very impressed."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news