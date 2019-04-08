Ohio State hosted one of its top targets over the weekend in five-star running back Kendall Milton. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound bell cow back out of Clovis (CA) Buchanan has been a top priority for the Buckeye staff for more than a year now but on Thursday and Friday, the nation's No. 14 overall prospect was finally able to make it to Columbus (Ohio) to see things in person.

"It was simply amazing," said Chris Milton, Kendall's father who accompanied him on the visit. "We were very impressed."