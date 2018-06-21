The Buckeyes are back on the board at the NBA Draft as Keita Bates-Diop has been selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 48 pick of the second round. He is the first Ohio State player to be selected since the Los Angeles Lakers took D'Angelo Russell No. 2 overall in the 2015 draft.

Many people have KBD with a first-round draft grade but it was not meant to be as he slipped to the second round.



KBD is coming off of memorable year where he averaged 19.8 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game and shot 48-percent from the field. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year as well as a consensus 2nd team All-American.

Bates-Diop made the decision after the Buckeyes were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Gonzaga to forgo his final year of eligibility and head to the NBA Draft.

RELATED: Bates-Diop is off to the draft

With a degree in hand and four years removed from high school, the decision did not come as a shock to anyone. The Buckeyes will now have to figure out how to replace their leading scorer but the excitement around the program is high as another member of the Ohio State basketball family is off to the NBA.



Teammates Jae'Sean Tate and Kam Williams are both draft eligible as well but have not been listed in any of the pre-draft mock drafts. The pair will have plenty of options with the lure of playing overseas or going the route of landing a shot to play in the NBA's July Summer League and trying to make either an NBA or G League roster.